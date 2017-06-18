City Health Officials Say They Are Low On Opioid Overdose Drug

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore health officials say they are rationing the drug used to counter opioid overdoses.

Our media partner The Baltimore Sun reports the city has a limited supply on the drug naloxone. City health officials say demand for the drug has increased significantly recently.

Baltimore City has about 4,000 doses left until next May.

The Baltimore City Health Department will distribute them, two at a time, to residents, including IV drug users who have been encouraged by the city’s needle exchange vans or by outreach workers in overdose “hotspot.”

City health commissioner Dr. Leana Wen says though there are more units of naloxone on hand than in recent years, there’s not enough to keep pace with rising needs.

The Sun reports there are an estimated 21,000 active heroin users in Baltimore City.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook