U.S. Navy Identifies 7 Sailors, 1 From Md., Who Died In Destroyer Collision

YOKOSUKA, Japan (WJZ) — CBS News reports the Navy has released the names of the seven sailors who were found dead among the wreckage of the USS Fitzgerald Saturday.

One of the sailors, 24-year-old Personnel Specialist 1st Class Xavier Alec Martin is from Halethorpe in Baltimore, County.

The identified deceased sailors are:

Gunner’s Mate Seaman Dakota Kyle Rigsby, 19, from Palmyra, Virginia

Yeoman 3rd Class Shingo Alexander Douglass, 25, from San Diego, California

Sonar Technician 3rd Class Ngoc T Truong Huynh, 25, from Oakville, Connecticut

Gunner’s Mate 2nd Class Noe Hernandez, 26, from Weslaco, Texas

Fire Controlman 2nd Class Carlosvictor Ganzon Sibayan, 23, from Chula Vista, California

Personnel Specialist 1st Class Xavier Alec Martin, 24, from Halethorpe, Maryland

Fire Controlman 1st Class Gary Leo Rehm Jr., 37, from Elyria, Ohio

The Navy called off the search for the seven missing sailors on Sunday.

Vice Adm. Joseph Aucoin, the commander of the Navy’s 7th Fleet, described the damage and flooding as extensive, including a big puncture under the waterline, he tells CBS News.

The remains of the sailors were transferred to Naval Hospital Yokosuka.

The Navy said that the collision occurred 56 nautical miles southwest of Yokosuka, home to the 7th Fleet.

The Japanese coast guard said it received an emergency call from the container ship, the ACX Crystal, reporting the collision at around 2:20 a.m. Saturday. (1720 GMT Friday).

The Fitzgerald’s captain, Cmdr. Bryce Benson, was reportedly airlifted from the ship’s deck after daybreak Saturday to Naval Hospital Yokosuka for a head injury.

Two other crew members suffered cuts and bruises and were also flown out by helicopter.

This story is being updated.

