Jimenez Leads Orioles Past Cardinals, 8-5

June 18, 2017 5:45 PM
Filed Under: Baltimore Orioles, St. Louis Cardinals

Baltimore (AP) — Ubaldo Jimenez was stellar in his first start since May 22, Mark Trumbo homered for the second consecutive day and the Baltimore Orioles beat the St. Louis Cardinals 8-5 on Sunday.

Seth Smith and Trey Mancini homered to start the first and second innings, respectively, for Baltimore. Welington Castillo also had a solo shot in the fifth that gave the Orioles a 7-2 lead.

Baltimore homered 10 times while winning two of three from the Cardinals to improve to .500 (34-34).

Jimenez (2-2) has struggled most of the season and relinquished his starting role to Alec Asher, who also failed to hold down the job. Jimenez will likely stay in the rotation after allowing just two runs and four hits with three strikeouts and two walks over seven innings.

Brad Brach picked up his 12th save for Baltimore.

St. Louis’ Lance Lynn (5-4) allowed seven runs and nine hits with five strikeouts and a career-high four home runs over 4 2/3 innings.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch