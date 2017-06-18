Police Investigate Possible Drowning In Maryland Lake

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (AP) — Montgomery County Police say they are investigating a possible drowning in a Gaithersburg lake.
Police say they were called to Maple Lake Saturday afternoon after a groundskeeper found personal belongings near the lake.
Rescue personnel then searched the lake and found a body.
Police did not release any details about the victim, but said there was no indication of foul play.
Police said the state medical examiner’s office will help identify the victim and the cause of death.
