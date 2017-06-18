Police Investigate Possible Drowning In Maryland Lake

June 18, 2017 1:14 PM

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (AP) — Montgomery County Police say they are investigating a possible drowning in a Gaithersburg lake.

Police say they were called to Maple Lake Saturday afternoon after a groundskeeper found personal belongings near the lake.

Rescue personnel then searched the lake and found a body.

Police did not release any details about the victim, but said there was no indication of foul play.

Police said the state medical examiner’s office will help identify the victim and the cause of death.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch