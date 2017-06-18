Weather Blog: Severe Weather Threat

June 18, 2017 10:33 PM
Filed Under: Meg McNamara Weather Blog

Maryland is facing a threat for severe weather on Monday. Baltimore and central portions of Maryland are facing an enhanced risk for severe storms, which is considered a 3 out of 5 on the scale with 5 being the highest threat.

Further west, there’s a slight (2 out 5) and marginal (1 out of 5) risk.

The main threat looks to be damaging winds, but torrential downpours are also possible.

Cecil County is under a Flash Flood Watch through Monday evening and the National Weather Service there’s a chance more counties will be added to the watch.

As for the timing, storms are possible in the morning but much more likely in the afternoon into the evening.

