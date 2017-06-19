Visit Baltimore Wants You To Drink Around Town With A Beverage Passport

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The official start of summer is just days away, and many local businesses are now working together to bring in the crowds.

The promotions are taking family fun and a night out on the town, to many different areas of the city.

Passports often mean having your picture taken before venturing out of the country , but Visit Baltimore is issuing a new kind of passport that’s completely free and takes you on a trip around Baltimore City.

Barcocina in Fells Point is one the 27 restaurants, bars and breweries that’s part of the Visit Baltimore beverage passport tour.

“We really want to push people out to really see Baltimore City. To see these fine restaurants,” says Al Hutchinson, President and CEO, of Visit Baltimore.

You can get the free passport at the Visitor’s Center at the inner harbor and visit the locations in 14 different neighborhoods in the city, getting many of the discounts along the way.

“It’s definitely another way to advertise to pull people that have never come here before into this restaurant give a nice opportunity to try some new cocktails, maybe not just the one we’re featuring,” says Liz Jankiewicz, Barcocina.

This summer partnering problem is one of many being done in Baltimore to increase guests and revenue for businesses.

The Maryland Zoo is always a fun time for Visitors, whether local or from out of town, but many times, getting to the zoo has been an issue.

“A lot of people have the misconception that the zoo is so far out from the Inner Harbor, but it’s really not. We’re really very close. If you have people coming in to visit and they’re staying in the harbor, we have a very easy way to get here,” says Amy Eveleth with the Maryland Zoo.

This year to make visiting easier for people at the inner harbor, a shuttle service will run from the Inner Harbor to the Maryland Zoo. And the fun doesn’t stop there.

Artscape, which is always a fun time for everyone, is around the corner, bringing all forms of art in one place with so many people looking to have fun.

Many of the events are all about fun and keeping Baltimore’s revenue growing.

“It’s very important for us to pack as much fun in as possible to draw people out here to get their tourism dollars,” says Eleveth.

Ten stamps on your passport will get you a Visit Baltimore mug.

The free Baltimore Beverage Passport tour in going on right now, until August 31. Artscape runs from July 21 to July 23rd.

To find out more about the Passport CLICK HERE.