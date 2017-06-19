WJZ FIRST WARNING WEATHER: Flash Flood Watch Current ConditionsDownload The WJZ Weather App

Police: Boy Not Shot, Eczema Mistaken For Graze Wound

June 19, 2017 1:31 AM
Filed Under: Baltimore City Police

BALTIMORE (AP) — Police say they’ve determined that a 10-year-old boy was not struck by gunfire when shots were fired in Baltimore over the weekend.

Initially, Baltimore police said the boy was shot Sunday afternoon and taken to a hospital for treatment. But police now say medical personnel concluded that what detectives thought was a graze wound on the boy’s shin was actually caused by eczema.

Police said Sunday that a passenger in an SUV shot at a group of adults and after the crowd scattered, the boy “realized” he’d been shot.

Police say the boy is no longer classified as a shooting victim, but they are still investigating the discharge of a firearm.

