Tornado Confirmed In Silver Spring As Heavy Winds And Rain Strike Md.

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The National Weather Service confirms an EF-0 tornado struck Maryland in Montgomery County, with many large tree branches snapped, and a few other trees uprooted and snapped into homes.

NWS Baltimore/Washington storm survey reports an EF-0 Tornado in Montgomery County, MD at 3:48 PM on June 19, 2017. pic.twitter.com/EkDhfxUtJs — NWS DC/Baltimore (@NWS_BaltWash) June 20, 2017

The National Weather Service says winds were estimated at 70 miles per hour.

A strong line of storms moves through Maryland, leaving behind a mess in some parts of the region.

The storm was quick but powerful.

A number of downed trees lead to some significant damage in certain areas, as heavy storms passing through the northeast hit Maryland hard.

The mix of heavy rains and wind leaving their mark in Baltimore, where a tree was knocked right over onto a car in Canton.

The car’s owner – who just had throat surgery, had a response you might not expect.

The owner tells WJZ this is actually the second time this has happened to him in the last year.

Don Canham shared photos of his car last year when the tree behind this one did the same thing. In Montgomery County, this tree in the Northwood Park neighborhood in Silver Spring came down on a home.

Other downed trees causing similar damage around the region. Fire officials reporting several families were displaced.

“We’ve got sheets of rain coming down.”

Poor visibility on the capital beltway

Others working to seek shelter from the heavy rains cascading from building to the ground.

Some injuries were reported as well, none appear to be serious though.

Cleanup efforts are ongoing.

