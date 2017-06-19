Kluber Fires 3-Hitter As Indians Blank Orioles 12-0

BALTIMORE (AP) — Corey Kluber pitched a three-hitter for his fifth career shutout, Jason Kipnis and Carlos Santana homered and the Cleveland Indians overpowered the Baltimore Orioles 12-0 Monday night for their season-high sixth straight victory.

Santana and Austin Jackson had three RBIs apiece for the AL Central leaders, whose recent surge has lifted them to a season-best six games over .500 (37-31).

Cleveland batted around in the fourth and fifth innings and sent eight men to the plate in a three-run sixth that made it 11-0. The Indians banged out a season-high 10 extra-base hits, including seven doubles.

Kluber (6-2) struck out 11 and walked none in his 12th career complete game and second shutout of the season.

(TM and Copyright 2017 CBS and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)