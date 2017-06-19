New Apt. Complex At Falls & Northern Pway Passes In City Council Despite Protests

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Despite a rush-hour protest in northwest Baltimore Monday morning, an effort has been passed in City Council to develop an apartment complex in Roland Park.

Neighbors in Roland Park have been trying to stop an apartment complex project they say will create a traffic nightmare — Overlook at Roland Park.

Protesters brought their fight to rush hour traffic at Falls Road and Northern Parkway to let others know that a new apartment complex planned nearby could wreck their ride.

“So what we want to do is slow this thing down,” said Hap Cooper, with Roland Park Civic League.

There is a rendering of the planned Overlook at Roland Park, but nearby residents call it Belvedere 2, because it will be near the Belvedere Apartments and a busy intersection.

“An outsized highrise right here behind me,” said Cooper.

“It’s a 148-unit apartment complex and this legislation has been rubber stamped and fast-trackedd through city hall and the mayor is our first, and really, last line of protection here.”

They say complaints to Councilman Isaac “Yitzy” Schleifer have fallen on deaf ears.

“This is a failed intersection. It’s already 114 percent of capacity and then this building goes in, it would be 120 of capacity,” said Cooper. “40 car backups. This is a disaster.”

In a statement to WJZ, the developer says, “I do support the city working with myself and all the nearby associations to explore options to address the intersection of Falls Road and Northern Parkway.”

It also states that two other neighborhood associations support the plan, but the Roland Park Civic League says it needs more time.

“We haven’t even looked at the environmental or ecological considerations,” said Cooper.

According to the developer’s website, you won’t even know the apartment complex is there.

The mayor’s office has said if it gets to her desk, she’ll give it careful consideration, taking the community interest into account — and now it will.

Schleifer, who supports the project, has not been available for comment.

