Confirmed Tornado Touched Down In Maryland

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– The National Weather Service confirmed a tornado touched down in Silver Spring, Maryland.

A powerful line of storms moved through the State Monday afternoon.

The area was never under a tornado warning, but was under a severe thunderstorm warning when the storms rolled through.

There’s shock in Silver Spring after a tornado touched down in the Four Corners neighborhood.

“This constant ‘bam.’ It was a sound I’ve never heard– that intense,” said Julia Kempe, who survived the tornado in her bedroom upstairs. “I think I still feel a little bit of shock. The sound of the wind, the crashing into the roof, it literally felt like my house was going to lift up and fly.”

The tornado went down Dennis Avenue. It was two-tenths of a mile long and 100 yards wide.

The tornado uprooted large trees as the National Weather Service confirmed it was an EF-0 with winds of 70 miles per hour. It was on the ground for one minute. For James Akin that 60 seconds felt much longer.

“Branches flying, basically saw a big wall of water. It was crazy,” he said.

Winds also toppled trees in Annapolis and Baltimore.

“It’s best we come together in times like this. I have had several people in the neighborhood stop and ask to help,” Betty Wood said.

There were only minor injuries on Dennis Avenue, including a woman who hit her head when the tornado ripped apart her house which has since been condemned.

“She’s going to be OK. Thank God. It could’ve been so much worse,” Kempe said.

The cleanup will take some time. The FAA radar at Joint Base Andrews showed a slight rotation as the storms passed through the area.

The National Weather Service is also investigating if a tornado touched down in York, Pennsylvania.

