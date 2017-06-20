Overturned Tractor Trailer Causing Delays On MD 100

BALTIMORE (WJZ) – The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration are responding to a overturned tractor trailer accident on eastbound MD 100 at I-97 in Anne Arundel County.
Officials say drivers can bypass the crash area by taking southbound I-97 to Quarterfield Road on to Eastbound MD 100.
The cause of the crash is under investigation. No word on any injuries.
This is a developing story, and will be updated as soon as more information comes into our newsroom.
