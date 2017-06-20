Steam Explosion Under Investigation In Baltimore City

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police and fire crews are investigating what appears to be a steam pipe explosion on Eutaw Street between Lombard and Pratt Streets in downtown Baltimore City.

There is a large amount of steam coming out of a hole in the street. Rubble and debris has scattered over the area of South Eutaw Street, and dust and dirt has covered nearby cars.

Several city agencies are working to investigate the situation, including Baltimore Police and Fire departments, as well as the Office of Emergency Management and the Department of Public Works.

Steam pipe explosion. W.Lombard & Pratt Sts. 2 civ w/non-life threatening inj. Still a constant flow of steam @MayorPugh50 @ChiefNilesRFord pic.twitter.com/thzQGG4OkU — Baltimore Fire (@BaltimoreFire) June 20, 2017

Baltimore Fire says two patients came into contact with the steam. There is no word at this time on the extent of their injuries — but they are not life-threatening.

Baltimore City Office of Emergency Management says traffic delays should be expected.

Underground explosion likely caused by steam@baltimorefire waiting 4 @mybge

Stay away frm the area. Eutaw, Lombard, Pratt blocked #BalSteam — Baltimore OEM (@BaltimoreOEM) June 20, 2017

There's @BaltimoreFire activity on S Eutaw St between Lombard & Pratt. Avoid the area. Expect delays on both Pratt & Lombard #BalTraffic — Baltimore OEM (@BaltimoreOEM) June 20, 2017

Baltimore Police Spokesman T.J. Smith says no criminal actions are suspected.

The city Office of Emergency Management says those going to the Orioles game should enter the ball park on the south side.

This story is being updated.

