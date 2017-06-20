WEATHER BLOG: Spring Ends With Beautiful Weather

June 20, 2017 7:45 AM By Marty Bass
Hi Everyone!

High pressure now runs “the show.” And for the next two days there are, barring a Hemispheric change in the outlook, no weather issues at all. Sunny, not a lot of humidity, and with seasonal temps in the mid 80’s.  NICE!

There really is not a lot to talk about, and as we end Spring, and start Summer, (weather-wise), that is a beautiful deal.  Speaking of which this is the last full day of Spring.

Tomorrow at 12:24 AM the Summer Solstice occurs, tomorrow being the first day of Summer, (and the longest daylight of the year). And what a way to start the season. If only it would stay this fine. (Of course if “and’s” and “but’s” were candy and nuts, EVERY DAY WOULD BE CHRISTMAS!)

MB!

