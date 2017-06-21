Police Searching For ‘Armed And Dangerous’ Suspect

June 21, 2017 3:54 PM
Filed Under: Baltimore Police Department

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Police Department is asking for the public to help them find an armed and dangerous suspect accused of stabbing his wife.

John Allen Hargrave, 52, is wanted for first and second-degree attempted murder after police say he assaulted and stabbed his wife back on June 17.

Police say Hargrave fled the scene following the assault, and they have been searching for him since.

According to police, Hargrave should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Warrant Apprehension detectives at (410) 637-8970 or dial 911.

