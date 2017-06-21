Authorities Announce 35 Arrests As Part Of ‘Operation Broken Heart’

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Authorities have announced the arrests of 35 people in Maryland as part of a nationwide operation targeting child predators.

“Operation Broken Heart IV” was as two-month initiative “targeting offenders of child sexual exploitation,” and the Maryland Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force (ICAC) was one of 61 task forces that took part.

Maryland ICAC took part in 314 investigations in April and May, and executed 75 search warrants that resulted in the arrests of 35 people.

They also took part in public outreach sessions to educate the public on Internet safety.

11 of the 35 arrested in Maryland were arrested by Maryland State Police.

The following nine men were arrested as part of the operation:

Frederick Saddic (Howard County)

Casey Merriman (Caroline County)

Christian Alsup (Harford County)

Tyler Curtis (Carroll County)

Matthew Curtis (Carroll County)

William Brady (Allegany County)

Alexander Cowell (Caroline County)

Stephan Mills (Allegany County)

Christopher Speights (PG County)

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook