Prince George’s County Executive Announces Candidacy For Governor

BALTIMORE (WJZ) – Just over a year away from the Democratic primary, and the field for governor is beginning to fill up.

Prince George’s County Executive Rushen L. Baker, III, released a video Wednesday morning announcing his candidacy to become the Democratic nominee for the office of Governor.

Baker has served Maryland for more than 25 years, including two terms as a Maryland State Delegate and two terms as Prince George’s County Executive.

“Our next Governor should’t shy away from issues that have direct impacts on children, seniors, families and entire communities,” says Baker. “People deserve a Governor who has the courage to make tough calls; who knows how to bring people together to do the right thing and knows how to move us from conflicts to outcomes. I look forward to earning the support of everyone in Maryland that believes Maryland should lead and that our elected leaders should represent all of us.”

There are now three official Democratic candidates running against incumbent Republican Governor Larry Hogan.

Former NAACP president Benjamin Jealous and Baltimore entrepreneur Alec Ross have declared their candidacies earlier this year.

The Democratic primary is scheduled for June 26, 2018.

