Police Continue Search For Answers In Towson Hit-And-Run That Killed 20-Year-Old

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police crash investigators continue to search for answers after a person came forward to report that they may have been involved in the hit-and-run crash that fatally injured 20-year-old cyclist Aaron Michael Laciny on Charles Street in Towson Monday night.

Police were called to the 300 block of Overbrook Road Wednesday morning after the person saw media coverage of the crash and recalled striking what they believed to be debris left in the roadway Monday night.

Crash investigators believe that their vehicle may be a participant in the crash sequence, and are continuing to try to identify all possible leads.

Crash investigators were also able to locate surveillance video from a nearby Exxon Station that shows Laciny passing by just prior to the crash.

A second video depicts vehicles traveling away from the crash site just after the crash occurred.

A second video depicts vehicles traveling away from the crash site just after the crash occurred. Police are asking anyone with information on any driver or vehicle they believe may have been involved in this crash to contact police at 410-307-2020.