WEATHER BLOG: A Spectacular Start To Summer

Hi everyone!

Another fine day on tap. Hopefully without the shower surprise some areas, especially Columbia and Lutherville, got last evening. I was on the East side and you could look West and see those rain showers bubbling up. We just do not see that dynamic again today.

We will have more clouds, and an occasional shower, on the Delmarva today. The front that came through the region on Monday is stalled just South of the Chesapeake. it is acting as a roadway for occasional moisture to move along it and into the Bay region. A washout in OC today? I do not believe so, but there will be, let’s say, “Changeable conditions.”

Elsewhere tropical storm Cindy is bringing heavy rain to the Gulf Coast states. Some of that moisture, and clouds, will sift East on Friday, and early Saturday morning. At that time another front should move the low, the remnants of Cindy, far enough South for a clearing end of the weekend. Something to keep an eye on, but we think, right now, there is some “wiggle room” in our favor on Sunday.

The first day of Summer everyone. The new season began at 12:24 AM. Enjoy, and be well.

MB!