Weather Blog: Nice Start To Summer

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– A nice start to summer with sun then some later afternoon typical showers and some thundershowers.
Tomorrow will be a bit warmer and a tad more humid. Showers and some possible moderate to heavier rains will be developing by Friday, from a cool front and the remnants of Tropical Storm Cindy.
Saturday will also feature some showers until cooler and drier air arrives on Sunday. Cindy will make landfall along the Gulf Coast late tonight over portions of Louisiana and Mississippi. It will move into Arkansas then into the Tennessee valley by Friday.
More on Cindy and her remnants tomorrow.
Happy summer!
