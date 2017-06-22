Baltimore Gets A Fourth Trash Wheel Next Year

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– A new trash wheel is coming to Baltimore, the fourth one cleaning up the City’s waterways.

Mr. Trash Wheel is getting a cousin just south of the Inner Harbor in Masonville Cove.

The effective tool has collected more than 650 tons of garbage since it debuted in 2014.

The City is working to clean up the water swirling through South Baltimore’s storm drains before it enters Masonville Cove.

“Want to keep the maintenance of the area and keep it healthy,” said Brandi Bottalico of the Maryland Port Administration, the organization that’s building the $450,000 trash wheel to reduce the garbage entering the City’s waterways.

The popular concept in Baltimore came from Mr. Trash Wheel in the Inner Harbor and Professor Trash Wheel in Canton.

“A lot of impervious surface and all that rushes off the streets and sidewalks and into the harbor and into the Chesapeake Bay,” said Casey Merbler of the Waterfront Partnership.

“The marina has water collecting between boats and marina slips and they should see an immediate reduction in trash,” said Adam Lindquist of the Waterfront Partnership.

Combined, the two machines have swallowed more than 1.3 million pounds of trash and it was only a matter of time before the idea flowed south.

Over the past several decades the Maryland Port Administration has made significant improvements to clean up the area, the trash wheel is another tool to continue their initiative.

“Been doing environmental efforts and improvements since it purchased the property collected over 60,000 tons of trash,” Bottalico said.

The trash wheel will help maintain the flourishing educational site and will be constructed by the Pasadena based company Clearwater Mills who also created and built the current wheels.

It doesn’t have a name yet, but it will look similar to cousins Mr. Trash and Professor Trash Wheels.

The Masonville Cove Trash Wheel will be operating by February of next year.

The third trash wheel will be installed in the Port Covington area by the end of this year.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook