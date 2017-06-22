Huerter Named To USA U19 World Cup Team

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Rising sophomore Kevin Huerter is among the 12 players selected for the 2017 USA Basketball Men’s U19 World Cup Team, announced Thursday.
As the 2013 and 2015 FIBA U19 World Champion, the United States will look for a third-consecutive gold medal at the FIBA U19 World Cup in Cairo, Egypt, July 1-9.
“I am really excited and looking forward to this outstanding opportunity to be a member of USA Basketball,” Huerter said. “These practices and the international competition will be very beneficial to my overall development. I have great teammates and we have a chance to accomplish some special things over the next month.”
Joining Huerter, a native of Clifton Park, Md., on the team is Hamidou Diallo (Kentucky/Queens, NY); Carsen Edwards (Purdue/Atascocita, Texas); Louis King (Hudson Catholic H.S./Columbus, N.J.); Romeo Langford (New Albany H.S./New Albany, Ind.); Brandon McCoy (Cathedral Catholic H.S/San Diego, Calif.); Josh Okogie (Georgia Tech/Snellville, Ga.); Payton Pritchard (Oregon/West Linn, Ore.); Immanuel Quickly (John Carroll School/Bel Air, Md.); Cameron Reddish (Westtown School/Norristown, Pa.); P.J. Washington (Findlay Prep/Las Vegas, Nev.); and Austin Wiley (Auburn/Hoover, Ala.).
University of Kentucky head coach John Calipari is coaching the USA U19 World Cup Team with the assistance of Tad Boyle from the University of Colorado and Danny Manning from Wake Forest University.
The USA Men’s U19 training camp began June 18 with 27 athletes, 18 finalists were named June 20 and the team was selected following seven training sessions, held at the United States Olympic Training Center in Colorado Springs, Colo.
The team will remain in Colorado Springs and will train through June 25 before departing for Egypt.