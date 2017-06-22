New Plains Zebra Joins Herd At Maryland Zoo

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland Zoo is getting a new addition to its zebra heard. Adanna, also known as “Addie” is a two-year-old plains zebra.

She joins the Maryland Zoo in Baltimore from Idaho Falls Zoo at Tautphaus Park. Addie was transferred to the zoo in early May. The zoo’s oldest zebra passed away earlier this year.

Addie is going to be a fantastic addition to our herd,” said Erin Cantwell, mammal collection, and conservation manager.

LIKE WJZ ON FACEBOOK | FOLLOW WJZ ON TWITTER

“She is curious, energetic and learns quickly. Addie has already mastered a few training techniques that allow us to care for her on a more individual basis.”

Right now, Addie is getting acquainted with her new herd mates in the barn and outdoor holding area.

“They are very interested in one another without being nervous, which is a great sign,” said Cantwell.“We hope that they will quickly come together as a herd so we can introduce Addie to the Watering Hole and the public within the week.”

“We hope that they will quickly come together as a herd so we can introduce Addie to the Watering Hole and the public within the week.”

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook