Veolia Continues Cleanup Efforts After Steam Pipe Explosion

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Veolia North America, the company that maintains Baltimore City’s steam pipes reports that about 75 percent of the site impacted by the steam pipe explosion Tuesday has been cleaned.

Veolia says Eutaw Street from the Marriott to Lombard Street is now open, however, Eutaw Street from Pratt to the Marriott is still closed.

Crews will continue to clean up remaining public areas and impacted buildings as well as impacted vehicles, says Veolia.

Workers continued to clean up the scene in hazmat suits and masks due to low levels of asbestos.

Veolia crews will begin accessing the site of the pipe break after public walkways, surrounding buildings and impacted vehicles are cleaned and released.

“We will continue to monitor air quality for the duration of the cleanup and will continue analysis of environmental samples taken near the site.”

Steam billowed out of the crater created by the explosion for almost an hour, until Veolia North America emergency crews were able to shut off the steam supply to the affected area. They are now investigating the root of the problem.

Rubble and debris was scattered over the area of South Eutaw Street, and dust and dirt covered nearby cars. Some residents have been unable to get their vehicles that were on the street with the explosion happened.

The Baltimore City Fire Department reported that five people were injured in the blast.

