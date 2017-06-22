Weather Blog: Warm, Humid Day

June 22, 2017 10:39 PM By Bob Turk
BALTIMORE (WJZ)– A warm and more humid day all across the region, which will likely produce some showers overnight.

Tomorrow more showers and some thundershowers will roll through the State into Saturday afternoon. In some areas the rain can be heavy as well.

Later on Saturday, a cool front will clear things out and drier air will follow.

A nice cool down is also in store beginning later Sunday and into next week!

Have a great weekend!

