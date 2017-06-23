2 University Employees File Discrimination Lawsuit In Md.

June 23, 2017 12:54 PM
Filed Under: College Park, Racial Discrimination, University of Maryland

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Two men have filed a racial discrimination lawsuit against the University of Maryland, College Park.

The lawsuit filed Monday in federal court in Maryland details a pattern of alleged mistreatment dating back to 2013. The lawsuit was filed on behalf of Michael Bell of the District of Columbia and DuRay Jones of Forestville, Maryland.

Bell is a high voltage electrician while Jones is a systems reliability technician. Both men are black.

The lawsuit says the school fostered a hostile working environment and retaliated when the men complained. They’re each seeking $1.5 million as a result of the lawsuit.

The university said in a statement that it does not comment on ongoing litigation but that: “Equitable employment is certainly policy and practice at this university, and it’s also a priority.”

