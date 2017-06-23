Gas Prices Take A Dip During The Normally Expensive Summer Season

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Summer is travel season, and this year it’s going to cost less to take that trip.

Hitting the road won’t mean emptying your wallet, at least not at the pump.

“Gas prices are on the decline,” says Christine Delise of AAA. “This is after we’ve seen prices rising for Memorial Day, now they’re lower, they’re lower than last year and that’s good news.”

“Yes, and based upon the size vehicle I have, I’m very happy about that,” says motorist John Roil.

Last summer in Maryland, gas cost $2.30 a gallon. This summer it’s $2.24. That’s because the price of oil declined from more than $49 a barrel, to under $43 just as summer driving begins.

“The lower the better. Save a little bit more money,” John Smith says.

“It does help a lot, especially in the summertime when everyone’s getting out for vacation and traveling,” Brandon White says.

Big holidays usually see an increase in gas prices, but AAA says any rise for the Fourth of July will be in pennies, before dropping back down.

Although weather is the wild card. Hurricanes have caused refinery closures and price hikes in the past. Just this week, Tropical Storm Cindy hit Louisiana.

“That slightly impacted energy companies down there, that temporarily shutdown production, but we really don’t expect any impact at the pump,” Delise says.

There is a lot of hurricane season left. If there are no major storms or disruptions, gas prices are predicted to stay low.

