Groups March For State Of Emergency On Race Relations

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A coalition of advocacy groups will march to urge officials to support a state of emergency declaration in light of several alleged race-related events in Maryland.
The Capital Gazette reports the groups will demonstrate in Annapolis on Sunday to urge Anne Arundel County Executive Steve Schuh and Annapolis Mayor Michael Pantelides to support the declaration on race relations. County Councilman Pete Smith is leading the push.
Pantelides says he doesn’t believe the issues raised warrant a state of emergency in Annapolis. A spokesman for Schuh didn’t return a request for comment Thursday.
In May, a black Bowie State University student was fatally stabbed by a white man while visiting the University of Maryland. In the same month, a noose was found hanging in a courtyard at Crofton Middle School.
