The Norris & Long Show Best Of – Week Of June 24th

This week’s edition of the Norris & Long Show Best Of includes interviews with former Ravens offensive lineman Spencer Folau, Brittany Ghiroli of MLB.com, and Keith Cavanaugh of the Terrapin Times.

SPENCER FOLAU

Spencer Folau, former offensive lineman for the Baltimore Ravens from 1997-2000 and a member of the 2000 Ravens team that won Super Bowl XXXV, joined Ed and Rob as part of Wayback Wednesday to talk about his time with the Ravens.

Spencer had a long road to the NFL from college. He said, “It was a long one, I came out of Idaho Pat Hill, who was a tight ends coach with the Ravens, worked out guys at Washington St. and just decided to stop by Idaho and worked us out then I got a free agent call after the draft in 96.”

When asked if he has an altered opinion of high draft pick guys since he was undrafted, Spencer said, “I do have my opinion of them but I came in with Ogden so he was a good dude not a typical one, but I also came in with Ray Lewis so I saw both ends of the spectrum.”

As for being able to transition to different positions along the offensive line, Spencer said, “it’s tough but that was my position because we had Ogden and he wasn’t moving from left tackle, then I had guys in front of me like Zeus, and that’s why Wally Williams moved into the center position. For me it wasn’t just left tackle right tackle, if you’re not a starter in this league you better learn every position along that line.”

Spencer also talked about the Ravens draft and why the team went so heavy on defensive players, and the Ravens offensive weapons.

BRITTANY GHIROLI

Brittany Ghiroli, Orioles beat reporter for MLB.com, joined Ed and Rob to talk about the Orioles’ recent struggles and many injury concerns.

The Orioles (34-35) now have allowed at least five runs in 16 straight games.

Brittany Ghiroli said, “it’s been the same thing for the last month or so, they can’t pitch…if their offense doesn’t come and save the day they lose, you have to give credit to Corey Kluber though he was on his game.”

As for the bullpen problems and what the team can do to try to fix them Brittany said, “you have to find some guys who can get out, Buck keeps saying they’re looking for someone to step up and seize the opportunity…I don’t know if you should keep shuffling the deck like they’ve done, or if at some point this season you have to say to yourself we can’t rebound from this.”

Brittany went on to talk about who may represent the Orioles in the All Star Game whether it will be Manny Machado, Jonathan Schoop or Trey Mancini.

KEITH CAVANAUGH

Keith Cavanaugh of the Terrapin Times, joined Rob and Ken to talk about the basketball and football programs at the University Of Maryland.

This year’s Maryland team has fans excited for the upcoming season. Cavanaugh said, “well they’re not even done with 17 yet, Jalen Smith is visiting this weekend he’s a five star he could very well commit this weekend…with everyone back including Jackson you have your lineup, they’ve got some good pieces and could add some more.”

As for the football program and why fans should get excited, Keith said, “Kassim Hill looks tremendous the four star former Gilman quarterback, and the Gaddy twins are on campus those guys are just two massive jumbo athletes the kind of interior d linemen the Terps have been lacking for over a decade now in their football program.”

Keith also talked about tonight’s NBA Draft and gave his thoughts on some of the top prospects and whether those prospects will boom or bust.