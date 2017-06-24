Female Human Remains Found Along Wooded Area in Md.

June 24, 2017 1:01 PM
BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Anne Arundel County Police say they found female human remains along a wooded area in Maryland.

Detectives say around 6:43 p.m. on June 14, they responded to a wooded area along East Ordinance Road near East Avenue in Glen Burnie, where they discovered skeletal remains.

Officers say the remains appear to be from a woman who was in her 20’s.

Police say further examination of the remains is being completed to obtain other physical traits to assist with the identity of the individual as well as cause and manner of death.

The Anne Arundel County Police Department is asking anyone with information to come forward by calling the Anne Arundel County Homicide Unit at 410-222-4731.

