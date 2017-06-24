Hero Officers Help Bring Back Man Who Had No Heartbeat

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two Baltimore Police Department officers are being hailed as heroes after coming to the aid of a man who had no heartbeat.
On Saturday, officer Curtis and officer Caudle were on foot patrol near Pratt St. and Carey St., when they saw a man in his 60s who they believed had fallen out of a chair.
The officers found that the man was not breathing and had no heartbeat.
They immediately began CPR, and managed to help the man get a heartbeat.
The man was breathing when paramedics arrived, and he was taken to a local hospital, where his condition is unknown at this time.
