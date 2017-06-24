Hero Officers Help Bring Back Man Who Had No Heartbeat

June 24, 2017 9:46 PM
Filed Under: Baltimore Police Department

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two Baltimore Police Department officers are being hailed as heroes after coming to the aid of a man who had no heartbeat.

On Saturday, officer Curtis and officer Caudle were on foot patrol near Pratt St. and Carey St., when they saw a man in his 60s who they believed had fallen out of a chair.

The officers found that the man was not breathing and had no heartbeat.

They immediately began CPR, and managed to help the man get a heartbeat.

The man was breathing when paramedics arrived, and he was taken to a local hospital, where his condition is unknown at this time.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch