Port Of Baltimore Has Record Breaking Year; Plans In Place To Continue Growth

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Port of Baltimore saw huge growth and success in 2016.

According to a recent study, the port continues to set new records in cargo handled.

In 2016, the Port of Baltimore saw close to a 10 percent jump in the cargo it handled compared to the previous year, and is the fourth fastest growing port in North America.

“That’s a tremendous accomplishment for us, very excited about it,” Richard Scher, with the Maryland Department of Transportation. “This is a very competitive industry with a lot of very active ports.”

With 190 ports in the United States, there are plenty of options.

One major advantage for the Port of Baltimore is the location. It’s the closest inland port to the Midwest.

“For Midwestern manufacturers to bring their products to the Port of Baltimore, it’s a quicker trip to reach Baltimore, and it’s less expensive,” Scher said.

The port has also seen a large jump in its container business. In 2016, it handled a record 538,000 containers, and is considered the most productive port in the U.S.

“In terms of being the most efficient, moving those containers in and out of the port quickly, we are number one,” Scher said.

To expand on their success, the port recently purchased 70 acres of land near Seagirt Marine Terminal to use as container storage.

Generating new opportunities to grow this already impressive port.

It’s just halfway through this year, and it’s already looking to be another record breaking year for the Port of Baltimore, which contributes more than $300 million in state and local tax revenues.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook