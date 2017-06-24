Tractor-Trailer Crash Temporarily Shuts Down I-95 North

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– A tractor-trailer crash on I-95 north early Saturday morning temporarily shut down the highway.
At about 5:20 a.m., Maryland State Police say an empty tractor-trailer crashed into the Patapsco Bridge near exit 47, causing all three lanes to be shut down for about two to three hours.
The driver of the trailer was injured and transported to Shock Trauma.
His condition is unknown.
Police say crews were on scene to clean up approximately 125 gallons of fuel that spilled.
