Tractor-Trailer Crash Temporarily Shuts Down I-95 North

June 24, 2017 9:56 AM
Filed Under: closed, crash, Fuel, I-95, North, Shut Down, Tractor Trailer

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– A tractor-trailer crash on I-95 north early Saturday morning temporarily shut down the highway.

At about 5:20 a.m., Maryland State Police say an empty tractor-trailer crashed into the Patapsco Bridge near exit 47, causing all three lanes to be shut down for about two to three hours.

The driver of the trailer was injured and transported to Shock Trauma.

His condition is unknown.

Police say crews were on scene to clean up approximately 125 gallons of fuel that spilled.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch