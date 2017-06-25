Rickard Hits Tiebreaking Double In 9th, Orioles Top Rays 8-5

June 25, 2017 5:04 PM
Filed Under: Baltimore Orioles, Tampa Bay Rays

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Joey Rickard hit a tiebreaking double in the ninth inning and the Baltimore Orioles, boosted by three home runs, beat the Tampa Bay Rays 8-5 Sunday.

Caleb Joseph, Trey Mancini and Jonathan Schoop homered for the Orioles.

It was 5-all when Joseph opened the ninth with his third hit, a single off Alex Colome (1-3). Rickard put the Orioles ahead, Schoop was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded and Adam Jones added a sacrifice fly.

Brad Brach (2-1) earned the win with two innings of shutout relief.

