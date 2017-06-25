Pilot Killed In Ultralight Aircraft Crash After Hitting Power Line

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The pilot of an ultralight aircraft was killed when his aircraft crashed Sunday morning.

According to Maryland State Police, the crash happened just after 9 a.m., at a privately owned residential landing strip in the 3000-block of Seippes Rd. in Federalsburg.

The pilot, 71-year-old Michael Malick, was taken to a hospital following the crash, but was later pronounced dead.

Authorities say the preliminary investigation shows that shortly after takeoff, Malick lost control of the Dream Machine 582, and as the aircraft was ascending, investigators believe it hit a power line.

Witnesses told police they saw the aircraft spiral to the ground.

It appears a parachute from the aircraft was deployed, according to police.

No further injuries have been reported. The Federal Aviation Administration is on scene to continue the investigation into what caused the crash.

