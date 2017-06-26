Marc Spears Talks NBA Awards Show And The Future Of Lebron James In Cleveland

Marc Spears, Senior NBA writer for ESPN’s The Undefeated, joined Rob and Ken to talk about the NBA Awards Show tonight, the MVP race, and the future of Lebron James.

Marc started by talking about the MVP of the league which will be announced tonight and who he voted for saying “I think Westbrook wins but I voted for Harden…I think I was just more impressed for what he did pound for pound, Westbrook took 400 more shots than the guy in second place I Harden was more efficient.”

As for the reports of the Cavaliers trying to find a taker for Kevin Love in the Denver Nuggets Marc said “well it’s going to be hard because I don’t think people love Love anymore and that he’s on the downside of his career…what makes it tough is that Cleveland doesn’t have a General Manager right now so they’re trying to get it done with people who may not be in charge for long.”

Marc went on to talk about Lebron James long-term future in Cleveland, and whether or not Chauncey Billups is the right hire for the Cavaliers.