Trump Lashes Out At Warren, Calls Her An ‘Overrated Voice’

June 26, 2017 8:09 AM
Filed Under: president donald trump, Sen. Elizabeth Warren

BOSTON (AP) — President Donald Trump lashed out at Sen. Elizabeth Warren over her criticism of his health care bill, calling her a “hopeless case” and “highly overrated voice.”

Trump said during an interview on “Fox & Friends” that aired Sunday that Warren has a lot of “hatred” and “anger” that came out when Warren campaigned for Hillary Clinton, hurting the candidate’s chances of winning the election.

Warren, a leading liberal and defender of the Affordable Care Act, has opposed efforts to pass a bill to replace the law.

The Democrat reiterated her opposition in a statement to The Associated Press on Sunday, saying the health care bill being pushed by Senate Republicans is a “monstrosity” and Trump should “junk it and start over.”

Warren says the bill will kick “millions off health insurance.”

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch