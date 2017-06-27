Hogan Repeals Waste Policy He Says Usurped Local Authority

June 27, 2017 8:57 PM
Filed Under: Authority, Larry Hogan, Local, Maryland Municipal League conference, repeals, Waste management

OCEAN CITY, Md. (AP) — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan is repealing a policy on waste management that he says took authority away from local officials and caused problems.

The Republican governor announced the repeal in a speech to local officials Tuesday night.

The policy put in place by his predecessor, Democratic Gov. Martin O’Malley, limited new or expanded landfill capacity to encourage alternatives to storing waste in landfills.

But Hogan says the policy created unnecessary hardships and overflowing landfills. He says he’s replacing it with a more balanced approach.

Hogan also told an audience at the Maryland Municipal League conference that he was creating an office of rural broadband to expand high-speed internet. He says he’s appointing a director to lead those efforts to develop a plan for statewide high-speed internet.

