Jerry Bembry Of The Undefeated On Russell Westbrook Being Named NBA MVP

Jerry Bembry, writer for ESPN’s The Undefeated, joined Rob and Ken to talk about the NBA Awards being given out last night, and possible trades that could go down soon in the league.

Jerry started by talking about Russell Westbrook and whether or not he would’ve won the MVP, if he hadn’t averaged a triple double for the season, Jerry said, “I don’t know if he would’ve been since its something that hasn’t been done since Oscar Robertson…Westbrook was a one man wrecking crew this year and that stat brings sexiness to it, but without I think James Harden would’ve won it.”

As for what he thought of the inaugural NBA Awards show and whether it worked or not Jerry said, “to get all the stars in one place was unbelievable, I thought Drake was really good but he’s proven himself to be really good in hosting situations…the only awkward part of the night was when they brought Nicki Minaj out and nobody really knew how to take her.”

Jerry also talked about the other awards given out last night besides the MVP, and trade rumors swirling around the league as the off-season continues.