14-Year-Old Medevaced From Cruise Ship Off Ocean City Coast

June 27, 2017 1:48 PM
Filed Under: Medevac, Ocean City

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Coast Guard medevaced a 14-year-old boy from a cruise ship that was 430 miles east of Ocean City.

The captain of the cruise ship Norwegian Breakaway notified the Coast Guard Tuesday morning that the boy was suffering appendicitis-like symptoms.

An MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew and an HC-130J aircraft crew from Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City, North Carolina, hoisted the teen from the cruise ship, along with his grandmother, and transported them to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital in Norfolk, Virginia.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch