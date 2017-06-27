14-Year-Old Medevaced From Cruise Ship Off Ocean City Coast

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Coast Guard medevaced a 14-year-old boy from a cruise ship that was 430 miles east of Ocean City.
The captain of the cruise ship Norwegian Breakaway notified the Coast Guard Tuesday morning that the boy was suffering appendicitis-like symptoms.
An MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew and an HC-130J aircraft crew from Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City, North Carolina, hoisted the teen from the cruise ship, along with his grandmother, and transported them to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital in Norfolk, Virginia.
Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook