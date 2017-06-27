Baltimore Police Looking For Help Locating Missing 13-Year-Old

June 27, 2017 3:17 PM
Filed Under: Baltimore City Police Department, Missing Teen

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police say they are looking for assistance in locating 13-year-old Ryheem Brown, who they believe ran away from home.

Police say he was last seen on Sunday, June 25, at 8:30 p.m., wearing a white shirt and white shorts.

He is Five-foot-four-inches and weighs 113 pounds. They say Ryheem is known to frequent Perkins Homes in Southeast Baltimore.

Anyone with information on Ryheem’s whereabouts should contact the Missing Person Unit 443-984-7385 or call 911.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch