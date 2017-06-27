Baltimore Police Looking For Help Locating Missing 13-Year-Old

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police say they are looking for assistance in locating 13-year-old Ryheem Brown, who they believe ran away from home.
Police say he was last seen on Sunday, June 25, at 8:30 p.m., wearing a white shirt and white shorts.
He is Five-foot-four-inches and weighs 113 pounds. They say Ryheem is known to frequent Perkins Homes in Southeast Baltimore.
Anyone with information on Ryheem’s whereabouts should contact the Missing Person Unit 443-984-7385 or call 911.
Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook