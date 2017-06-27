Itn’l Study: Approval Ratings Down For Pres. Trump, United States

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A new survey shows just months into office, favorable ratings for President Trump and the United States are down drastically. The numbers include citizens from our nation’s closest allies.

The survey includes 37 countries, with Russia as one of the lone bright spots for President Trump, but elsewhere shows the image of the United States is now suffering.

Outside the White House, it’s business as usual.

But it’s what’s going on inside the White House that has the image of the United States and its leader in serious question.

“I think it’s not good,” says Carlos Molina from Ecuador.

An international study by the Pew Research Center shows at the end of Barrack Obama’s term, with 64 percent of people across countries.

Those surveyed had confidence in the president and had a favorable image of the United States.

No, it shows only 22 percent have confidence in President Trump to do the right thing in global affairs, along with a positive image of the United States that’s now dipped to 49 percent.

“You see a pretty steep decline among people in these countries who have confidence in us president,” says Jacob Poushter, Senior researcher at the Pew Research Center.

“Experts say global opinion is crucial because it has a strong impact on how foreign leaders deal with the United States.”

Trump has been hit with controversy after withdrawing from the Paris Climate Agreement and implementing a travel ban.

“We were expecting some sort of change, what it was, we weren’t sure until we saw the data,” says Jacob Poushter.

He was one of the lead researchers behind the study.

“It means U.S. Favorability has fallen in the last year in many of countries we are allies with around world.”

In Washington, the numbers come as no surprise to some.

But others say Trump’s image where they’re from, is similar to a rock star.

“As Australians, and speaking on behalf of our country, I think we are accepting Donald Trump as president of United States,” says Janath Fernando, from Australia.

The survey was conducted from February to may with hundreds of interviews in each of the 37 countries.

Pew research says it’s been surveying countries on the image of the United States since 2002.

