Amtrak Services Temporarily Suspended Between Washington And Philadelphia

BALTIMORE (WJZ) – Amtrak trains will be out of service at the start of Wednesday’s rush hour as police investigate a fatal collision.
Officials say services between Washington D.C. and Philadelphia will not be able to operate due to a temporary track closures. Police are investigating a fatal incident involving two pedestrians who were on the track in D.C.
Amtrak is asking customers to use Amtrak.com or their mobile app to check the status of their trains as the closure has led to come cancelations along the Northeast Corridor.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information comes into our newsroom.
