Fan Who Threw Beer At Oriole Given Probation, Banned From MLB Games

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The man who tossed a beer can at Baltimore Orioles outfielder Hyun Soo Kim last year has been sentenced to probation, and is banned from all MLB games during his probation.

Kenneth Pagan pleaded guilty to a mischief charge back in May, and on Wednesday, was banned from all MLB games while he completes 12 months of probation.

According to CTV News, he must also complete 100 hours of community service.

Pagan’s lawyer said that Pagan has lost his job following the incident, and has been working part-time as a janitor and delivering pizzas.

The Crown attorney reportedly said tossing the beer can was both “unsportsmanlike” and “un-Canadian.”

Pagan made national news when he threw the beer can onto the field during a game between the Blue Jays and Orioles on Oct. 4, 2016.

