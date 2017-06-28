Controversial Canton Bike Lane Getting Another Chance

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A controversial bike lane in Canton is getting another chance.

Alex DeMetrick reports, the city put it in, then said the bike lane would be removed, but now it’s staying put.

Potomac Street in Canton was always a tight squeeze, but after the city installed the lane, the travel lane narrowed.

Neighbors worried it was too narrow to let fire trucks and ambulances in.

The city agreed and was planning to remove the bike lane, when a bicycle advocacy group sued.

Both sides then settled.

“We had specific things we wanted the city to address, to feel comfortable not going to court today,” says Liz Cornish, executive director of Bikemore. “They were met.”

“We will protect that bike lane, it will not be removed, and if we angle park we provide emergency vehicles access that they need,” says Mayor Catherine Pugh.

“As long as it can meet the fire code, that’s essentially our biggest concern,” says resident Rob Connors.

The settlement will no longer have parked cars acting as a barrier for the bike lane. Instead, all cars will angle park on only one side of the street.

Not everyone is so happy about that, however.

“I think it’s going to be a nightmare for folks living here,” says Ed Milanicz.

The bike lane will get pylons and a raised berm along its edge.

“We need it for public safety,” says cyclist Quentin Parker. “I have a family member who was in a bicycle injury last year.”

“It’s also important for us to continue a positive working relationship with the city, so we can build out a protected bike lane network for all neighborhoods,” says Cornish.

The city plans to brief Potomac Street residents on the new bike lane plan during the next few weeks, with construction starting in about a month.

