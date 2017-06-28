WJZ DEVELOPING: Two CSX Employees Hit, Killed By Train in D.C.

Suspect Took Joyride On Street Sweeper, Crashed And Fled

June 28, 2017 11:07 AM

PATERSON, N.J. (AP) — Police in New Jersey are looking for a suspect who stole a street sweeper and went on a brief joyride before crashing it.

Paterson police say the theft happened around 2 a.m. Wednesday as a worker was changing a garbage bag on the vehicle.

The suspect drove the vehicle for about a half mile and then crashed into several cars before running away.

No one was injured, but several parked cars were damaged.

