Orioles Bench Coach John Russell Talks Pitching, Mancini & More

June 28, 2017 12:12 PM
Orioles bench coach John Russell joined Norris and Long to discuss the pitching struggles, Trey Mancini and the visit from 14-year old catcher Luke Terry last week.

Gausman helped the Orioles walk away with a win last night, but Russell said, “I think you feel like these guys are capable of so much more. That’s part of watching them grow though, that they have to go through the growing pains. A lot of times you have to take some lumps before you start to really realize what you have to do to make sure you’re a successful pitcher.”

Russell also talked about Trey Mancini’s rise to the majors with Norris and Long. He said, “he never ceased to amaze us. He pretty much accomplished and dominated each level he went to.”

