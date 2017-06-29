Banditos Could Lose Liquor License After Triple Stabbing

June 29, 2017 2:09 PM
Filed Under: banditos, stabbing Banditos

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A popular Federal Hill bar could lose its liquor license after facing charges from Baltimore’s liquor board.

According to our media partner, The Baltimore Sun, a hearing will be held Thursday for Banditos Bar & Kitchen.

The hearing will be on charges brought by the board following a triple stabbing back in May.

The board alleges the manager tried cleaning up a crime scene before police arrived, hindering the investigation.

The bar could have its license suspended or revoked.

