Banditos Could Lose Liquor License After Triple Stabbing

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A popular Federal Hill bar could lose its liquor license after facing charges from Baltimore’s liquor board.
According to our media partner, The Baltimore Sun, a hearing will be held Thursday for Banditos Bar & Kitchen.
The hearing will be on charges brought by the board following a triple stabbing back in May.
The board alleges the manager tried cleaning up a crime scene before police arrived, hindering the investigation.
The bar could have its license suspended or revoked.
