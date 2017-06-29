City Police ‘Putting Their Money Where Their Mouth Is’ In Building Transparency

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Baltimore City police released body-cam footage from three different officer-involved shootings this month.

Two of the shootings occurred just hours apart.

In every single incident they’ve released body cam video.

The commissioner said they promised to build transparency and they’re “putting their money where their mouth is.”

Tense moments occurred in Curtis Bay Tuesday night as Baltimore City officers chase an armed suspect through a neighborhood.

Police say the gunman turned at officers with his weapon, which forced them to fire shots, hitting him at least one.

He got away in a vehicle but was eventually taken into custody.

“In each of these cases, instances, you’ll see Baltimore police officers running toward danger,” said police commissioner Kevin Davis.

Just hours earlier in Northeast Baltimore, an officer was flagged down for an armed robbery in progress at a liquor store.

The officer went in and demanded the suspects drop their weapons and then fired one round and missed. Both suspects were eventually taken into custody.

“At the end of the day, probably training to a tee, because you didn’t have to use any further force after you were able to identify the suspect was no longer threat,” spokesman T.J. Smith said.

Then on June 17 near Wildwood Parkway, a suspect crashed into a police car and a foot chase began. That suspect hopped into a getaway car that reversed towards officers, forcing them to fire shots.

Only one suspect was hit in the incidents and he’s expected to survive.

The release of all three videos highlights the strong efforts of City police to improve transparency.

“I can’t speak for the other 18,000 police departments in the county, I can speak for the Baltimore Police Department and we’re putting our money where our mouth is,” Davis said.

The shootings could’ve easily been deadly.

“We are fortunate we aren’t planning police funerals this week,” Smith said.

All except one have been arrested and face a rap sheet of charges.

City police have had a total of five police-involved shootings so far this year. Two have been fatal.

