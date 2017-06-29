Coach Charged With Sex Offense Of Female Student

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A coach and behavioral assistant at a Maryland high school has been arrested after police say he had inappropriate contact with a female student.

36-year-old Marvin Brown Jr. has been charged with second-degree assault and a fourth-degree sex offense.

The investigation into Brown began back on February 21, when the Department of Social Services and the Anne Arundel County Child Abuse Unit were told about a possible inappropriate student-teacher relationship.

The report was about Brown, who has worked at North County High School in Glen Burnie since August 2015.

During the investigation, the victim told authorities that Brown would send her text messages during and after school.

She also said he had “touched her inappropriately over the clothing.”

During the investigation, Brown was reassigned to a position that had no contact with children.

Authorities got an arrest warrant for Brown, who was arrested on Wednesday.

The investigation is continuing, but the Anne Arundel County Police Department is asking any other victims or anyone with information on this incident to contact the Anne Arundel County Child Abuse Unit at 410-222-4733. You can also remain anonymous by calling the Anne Arundel County Tip Line 410-222-4700 or Metro Crime Stoppers.

